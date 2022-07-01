Advertisement

Addison County lawmakers call for sheriff to resign

Peter Newton
Peter Newton(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Addison County Democrats want the county sheriff to resign after he was charged with sex crimes.

A letter from seven representatives and two senators calls for Sheriff Peter Newton to resign immediately and that if they were in session they would push to impeach him.

Newton is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he was dating. He pleaded not guilty to multiple charges Tuesday.

When asked on his way out of court, he said he had no plans to step down.

