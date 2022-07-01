Addison County lawmakers call for sheriff to resign

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Addison County Democrats want the county sheriff to resign after he was charged with sex crimes.

A letter from seven representatives and two senators calls for Sheriff Peter Newton to resign immediately and that if they were in session they would push to impeach him.

Newton is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he was dating. He pleaded not guilty to multiple charges Tuesday.

When asked on his way out of court, he said he had no plans to step down.

