Bluebird Barbecue’s Black-eyed Pea Salad
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It is National Grill Month and time for Fourth of July barbecues.
Our Cat Viglienzoni learned all the secrets behind Bluebird Barbecue’s Black-eyed Pea Salad from Chef Dan Miele.

BLACK-EYED PEA SALAD WITH HERB VINAIGRETTE
A summer potluck fan favorite! Loaded with veggies and herbs this salad is light, bright, and incredibly satisfying.
Herb Vinaigrette:
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1 shallot
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 cup champagne vinegar
- ½ bunch parsley
- 1 sprig rosemary
- 4 sprigs thyme
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1.5 cup grapeseed oil
Place all ingredients in a blender (reserve the grapeseed oil) and blend until completely smooth. Very slowly drizzle in grapeseed oil until dressing is well combined.
Black-Eyed Pea Salad:
- 4 cups cooked black-eyed peas rinsed and drained
- 1 large red onion diced
- 1 large bell pepper diced
- 2 cups grape tomatoes halved
- ½ bunch parsley chopped
- salt and pepper to taste
- ½ tsp black pepper
In a medium-size mixing bowl combine ingredients. Dress to taste with herb vinaigrette.
