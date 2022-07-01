BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It is National Grill Month and time for Fourth of July barbecues.

Our Cat Viglienzoni learned all the secrets behind Bluebird Barbecue’s Black-eyed Pea Salad from Chef Dan Miele.

BLACK-EYED PEA SALAD WITH HERB VINAIGRETTE

A summer potluck fan favorite! Loaded with veggies and herbs this salad is light, bright, and incredibly satisfying.

Herb Vinaigrette:

- 3 garlic cloves

- 1 shallot

- 1 tablespoon honey

- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

- 1 cup champagne vinegar

- ½ bunch parsley

- 1 sprig rosemary

- 4 sprigs thyme

- 1 tsp kosher salt

- 1.5 cup grapeseed oil

Place all ingredients in a blender (reserve the grapeseed oil) and blend until completely smooth. Very slowly drizzle in grapeseed oil until dressing is well combined.

Black-Eyed Pea Salad:

- 4 cups cooked black-eyed peas rinsed and drained

- 1 large red onion diced

- 1 large bell pepper diced

- 2 cups grape tomatoes halved

- ½ bunch parsley chopped

- salt and pepper to taste

- ½ tsp black pepper

In a medium-size mixing bowl combine ingredients. Dress to taste with herb vinaigrette.

