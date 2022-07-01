Advertisement

Bluebird Barbecue’s Black-eyed Pea Salad

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It is National Grill Month and time for Fourth of July barbecues.

Our Cat Viglienzoni learned all the secrets behind Bluebird Barbecue’s Black-eyed Pea Salad from Chef Dan Miele.

Watch the video to see

BLACK-EYED PEA SALAD WITH HERB VINAIGRETTE

A summer potluck fan favorite! Loaded with veggies and herbs this salad is light, bright, and incredibly satisfying.

Herb Vinaigrette:

- 3 garlic cloves

- 1 shallot

- 1 tablespoon honey

- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

- 1 cup champagne vinegar

- ½ bunch parsley

- 1 sprig rosemary

- 4 sprigs thyme

- 1 tsp kosher salt

- 1.5 cup grapeseed oil

Place all ingredients in a blender (reserve the grapeseed oil) and blend until completely smooth. Very slowly drizzle in grapeseed oil until dressing is well combined.

Black-Eyed Pea Salad:

- 4 cups cooked black-eyed peas rinsed and drained

- 1 large red onion diced

- 1 large bell pepper diced

- 2 cups grape tomatoes halved

- ½ bunch parsley chopped

- salt and pepper to taste

- ½ tsp black pepper

In a medium-size mixing bowl combine ingredients. Dress to taste with herb vinaigrette.

Related Stories:

Bluebird Barbecue’s Alabama White Sauce

Bluebird Barbecue’s Grilled Maple Barbecue Wings

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was sold in Vermont.
Powerball ticket worth $366M sold in Vermont
File photo
Burlington property owner ordered to pay $66K for illegal parking lot
While other states take a gas tax holiday, Vermont is raising its gas tax on Friday. - File photo
Prices at the pump go up Friday as Vermont gas tax rises
Kaitlin Marie Armstrong/File
Suspect in murder of Vt. cyclist captured in Costa Rica
Thomas Russell reeled in a record-breaking smallmouth bass in New York.
New York man reels in record smallmouth bass

Latest News

Plattsburgh to continue Durkee Street project
Plattsburgh officials to pay for Durkee project environmental testing
City of Claremont Police Department
Homecoming for incoming Claremont Police chief
Addison County Democrats want Sheriff to resign
Gov. Scott, lawmakers call for sheriff to resign in wake of sex charges
City of Essex Junction becomes Vermont's newest city
Essex Junction celebrates city status
Chief Brent Wilmot and Chief Mark Chase in Claremont, N.H.
Homecoming for incoming Claremont Police chief