Contour’s Plattsburgh to Philly route takes to the sky

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Travelers can now fly nonstop from Plattsburgh to Philadelphia.

Contour Airlines kicked off flights at Plattsburgh International Airport Friday. The new service comes as part of the federal Essential Air Service program.

Skywest Airlines, the previous EAS carrier, pulled out of Plattsburgh last year citing staffing shortages and the omicron surge.

Alessio Crapanzano, a Canadian passenger on the inaugural flight said he saved over $400 by coming to Plattsburgh. “It was really less expensive to take the bus to Plattsburgh from Montreal than to take a flight from Montreal to Philadelphia,” he said.

Contour is running 12 trips a week on a 30-passenger jet.

Related Stories:

Plattsburgh adds new airline, flights to Philadelphia

SkyWest may be forced to wait until Plattsburgh finds new airline

SkyWest pulls flights from Plattsburgh International Airport

New air service takes off in Plattsburgh

PenAir to shutter Plattsburgh operations Friday

Essential Air Service brings new options to Plattsburgh airport

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.