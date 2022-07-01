Advertisement

Contour’s Plattsburgh to Philly route takes to the sky

File photo
File photo(WWNY)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Travelers can now fly nonstop from Plattsburgh to Philadelphia.

Contour Airlines kicked off flights at Plattsburgh International Airport Friday. The new service comes as part of the federal Essential Air Service program.

Skywest Airlines, the previous EAS carrier, pulled out of Plattsburgh last year citing staffing shortages and the omicron surge.

Alessio Crapanzano, a Canadian passenger on the inaugural flight said he saved over $400 by coming to Plattsburgh. “It was really less expensive to take the bus to Plattsburgh from Montreal than to take a flight from Montreal to Philadelphia,” he said.

Contour is running 12 trips a week on a 30-passenger jet.

