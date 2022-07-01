Essex Junction celebrates city status

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction officially becomes a city Friday and there will be a party to celebrate.

November 2021, residents voted to separate from the town of Essex. Village leaders passed a charter change, it was approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Phil Scott earlier this spring.

A party is being held Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Main Street with music and free food from a couple of food trucks.

