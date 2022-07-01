Advertisement

Essex Junction celebrates city status

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction officially becomes a city Friday and there will be a party to celebrate.

November 2021, residents voted to separate from the town of Essex. Village leaders passed a charter change, it was approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Phil Scott earlier this spring.

A party is being held Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Main Street with music and free food from a couple of food trucks.

Related Stories:

From child support to coyote hunting, new laws take effect Friday

How the Essex separation will impact local businesses

What will city of Essex Junction mean for Essex Town?

Essex Junction moves one step closer to cityhood

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was sold in Vermont.
Powerball ticket worth $366M sold in Vermont
While other states take a gas tax holiday, Vermont is raising its gas tax on Friday. - File photo
Prices at the pump go up Friday as Vermont gas tax rises
Kaitlin Marie Armstrong/File
Suspect in murder of Vt. cyclist captured in Costa Rica
File photo
Burlington property owner ordered to pay $66K for illegal parking lot
Thomas Russell reeled in a record-breaking smallmouth bass in New York.
New York man reels in record smallmouth bass

Latest News

“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
A new Dry Land Campaign intends to keep boaters safer and combat drug and alcohol use on the...
New police campaign to combat alcohol related boat accidents
File photo
Vt. National Guard ending pandemic mission
Vermont National Guard stops COVID-19 mission
Vermont National Guard stops COVID-19 mission
File Image
Vermont State Police mark 75th anniversary