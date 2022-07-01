Advertisement

Longtime Hanover town manager says goodbye

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Hanover’s town manager is retiring after nearly 26 years on the job.

Friday was Julia Griffin’s last day. She says working for the town is a very people-oriented job and has been very satisfying. She plans to stay in Hanover and says she’ll be active at the regional level through a couple of boards. As for advice to her successor, she says the next town manager needs to be accessible to the people.

“They love interacting with town staff. To me, it is the fun part of the job -- is building those personal connections and this community is really good at supporting those kinds of linkages. And there are so many cool projects that we can be working on as a region,” Griffin said.

The town has already selected its next town manager, Alex Torpey. The 34-year-old New Jersey native has a decade of experience in municipal government, including as mayor of his hometown.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was sold in Vermont.
Powerball ticket worth $366M sold in Vermont
File photo
Burlington property owner ordered to pay $66K for illegal parking lot
While other states take a gas tax holiday, Vermont is raising its gas tax on Friday. - File photo
Prices at the pump go up Friday as Vermont gas tax rises
Kaitlin Marie Armstrong/File
Suspect in murder of Vt. cyclist captured in Costa Rica
Thomas Russell reeled in a record-breaking smallmouth bass in New York.
New York man reels in record smallmouth bass

Latest News

Stuck in Vermont: Julianna and Sophia Parker of Otter Creek Wildlife Rescue help animals — and human
Sen. Leahy, like many seniors, faces tough rehab ahead
Longtime Hanover town manager says goodbye
Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast
Randolph McDonald's franchisee to pay $1.6M for sexual harassment of workers
Randolph McDonald's franchisee to pay $1.6M for sexual harassment of workers