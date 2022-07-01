Longtime Hanover town manager says goodbye

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Hanover’s town manager is retiring after nearly 26 years on the job.

Friday was Julia Griffin’s last day. She says working for the town is a very people-oriented job and has been very satisfying. She plans to stay in Hanover and says she’ll be active at the regional level through a couple of boards. As for advice to her successor, she says the next town manager needs to be accessible to the people.

“They love interacting with town staff. To me, it is the fun part of the job -- is building those personal connections and this community is really good at supporting those kinds of linkages. And there are so many cool projects that we can be working on as a region,” Griffin said.

The town has already selected its next town manager, Alex Torpey. The 34-year-old New Jersey native has a decade of experience in municipal government, including as mayor of his hometown.

