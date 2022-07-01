Advertisement

Operation Dry Water aims to keep boaters safe

New Dry Water Campaign will aim to make boating safer by decreasing drug and alcohol use on the water.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police across our region will be out on the water as part of a nationwide effort to encourage sober boating.

Officials say data from the U.S. Coast Guard shows an increase in boating incidents and deaths during the holiday weekend and that alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths.

Operating a vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal on all bodies of water. In Vermont, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a BAC level of .08 or higher- the same as it is to operate a vehicle.

