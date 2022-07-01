Operation Dry Water aims to keep boaters safe

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police across our region will be out on the water as part of a nationwide effort to encourage sober boating.

Officials say data from the U.S. Coast Guard shows an increase in boating incidents and deaths during the holiday weekend and that alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths.

Operating a vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal on all bodies of water. In Vermont, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a BAC level of .08 or higher- the same as it is to operate a vehicle.

