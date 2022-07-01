Advertisement

Plattsburgh officials to pay for Durkee project environmental testing

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh wants to move forward on the Durkee Street project.

Plans to redevelop the largest parking lot in the city have been stalled for the last few years. The latest hold-up was due to environmental concerns about the project disrupting the loon population and the harmful effects soil removal could have.

The city was hopeful Prime LLC., the developers of the project, would front the costs of the tests, but now the city plans to take matters into its own hands.

“Those two questions need to be answered regardless of who the developer is, regardless if it’s the Prime developer or if it’s somebody else. Those questions about the loon and soil remediation need to be addressed regardless of how that property is developed,” said Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest.

He said it’s up to Prime to decide if they are still on board with the $4.3 million project.

