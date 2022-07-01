Advertisement

Police arrest man connected to several burglaries in Hanover, N.H.

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, NH. (WCAX) - An arrest in Hanover New Hampshire and police believe its a suspect connected to several burglaries.

Monday, Hanover police arrested Alex Witheiler for an attempted burglary at Molly’s Restaurant located 43 South Main Street.

Police say he tried to break-in through the closed windows and doors last month. Then in November of 2021--he was involved in several other downtown burglaries.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was sold in Vermont.
Powerball ticket worth $366M sold in Vermont
While other states take a gas tax holiday, Vermont is raising its gas tax on Friday. - File photo
Prices at the pump go up Friday as Vermont gas tax rises
Kaitlin Marie Armstrong/File
Suspect in murder of Vt. cyclist captured in Costa Rica
Thomas Russell reeled in a record-breaking smallmouth bass in New York.
New York man reels in record smallmouth bass
File photo
Burlington property owner ordered to pay $66K for illegal parking lot

Latest News

Rats take over Essex Junction neighborhood
Rats infiltrate Essex Junction neighborhood
A rat problem in an Essex neighborhood has residents on edge
Rats infiltrate Essex Junction neighborhood
Burglary suspect caught on camera breaking into Hanover business
Police arrest man connected to several burglaries
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont has broken a hip in a fall at his home and will undergo...
Vermont US Sen. Leahy undergoes surgery on broken hip