Police arrest man connected to several burglaries in Hanover, N.H.

HANOVER, NH. (WCAX) - An arrest in Hanover New Hampshire and police believe its a suspect connected to several burglaries.

Monday, Hanover police arrested Alex Witheiler for an attempted burglary at Molly’s Restaurant located 43 South Main Street.

Police say he tried to break-in through the closed windows and doors last month. Then in November of 2021--he was involved in several other downtown burglaries.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police.

