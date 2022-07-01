Police arrest man connected to several burglaries in Hanover, N.H.
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, NH. (WCAX) - An arrest in Hanover New Hampshire and police believe its a suspect connected to several burglaries.
Monday, Hanover police arrested Alex Witheiler for an attempted burglary at Molly’s Restaurant located 43 South Main Street.
Police say he tried to break-in through the closed windows and doors last month. Then in November of 2021--he was involved in several other downtown burglaries.
Anyone with more information is asked to call police.
