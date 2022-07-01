Advertisement

Randolph McDonald’s franchise to pay $1.6M for sexual harassment of workers

File photo
File photo(Max Pixel/MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The owners of a Randolph McDonald’s restaurant will pay $1.6 million under a sexual harassment settlement, one of the largest employment discrimination cases in state history.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office says the joint state/federal case targetted Coughlin, Inc. the owner of the Randolph franchise. It began in March 2001 when the feds sued for failing to protect numerous young workers from a manager over a period of years. Officials say the harassment included “hitting, grabbing, and attempting to grab employees’ breasts, buttocks, and genitals, as well as making offensive and degrading sexual comments.”

The AG’s office joined the case in 2007 after Coughlin failed to address similar harassment of employees at a different McDonald’s restaurant they owned.

Under the terms of a five-year consent decree, Coughlin will establish a settlement fund of $1.2 million for compensation to victims at its Randolph restaurant, pay $125,000 in civil penalties to the state, and $275,000 in damages to the estate of Jennie Lumbra, one of the victims who joined the lawsuit and who later died. Coughlin will also be required to revise its sexual harassment policies, establish a hotline for employees, provide sexual harassment training to all employees and managers, and be subject to compliance review by an independent monitor.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was sold in Vermont.
Powerball ticket worth $366M sold in Vermont
While other states take a gas tax holiday, Vermont is raising its gas tax on Friday. - File photo
Prices at the pump go up Friday as Vermont gas tax rises
File photo
Burlington property owner ordered to pay $66K for illegal parking lot
Kaitlin Marie Armstrong/File
Suspect in murder of Vt. cyclist captured in Costa Rica
Thomas Russell reeled in a record-breaking smallmouth bass in New York.
New York man reels in record smallmouth bass

Latest News

File photo
NY lawmakers consider proposed abortion rights amendment
File photo
UVM Health Network seeks major rate increases
Peter Newton
Gov. Scott, lawmakers call for sheriff to resign in wake of sex charges
File photo
New York legislative text detailing new gun rules released