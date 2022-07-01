Rutland area teens keep Stone Bench Project tradition going strong

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of Rutland County teens are spending the next week sculpting a bench for the community. It’s part of an annual program in West Rutland that teaches sculpting skills and teamwork.

For the past 35 years, The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center in West Rutland has been working to connect the community with art. A group of local teens is busing this week will chiseling and sanding their very own bench.

The Stone Bench Project began in West Rutland in 2009 and was modeled after an exchange program in Peru with students a few years prior.

“They asked if they could take those skills and make a sculpture for the park in their neighborhood and that was really kind of the beginning,” said the center’s Carol Driscoll.

Now, this is the 14th bench that will be finished and shipped off to a neighboring town. This one is destined for Wallingford. “The library there has a location that they scouted out and they’ll be finished next Friday and it’ll be then transported over there,” Driscoll said.

These junior sculptors are working on limestone, carving a bench formed from a collective vision amongst the five of them. All of them started out with no experience but there are some returning artists this year. “This summer we have two returning students -- who one, it’s her third time participating and she just keeps getting better and better,” Driscoll said.

She’s talking about Riley Quesnel, who was working hard creating the seat for the bench. She started when she was 12. “It was very new to me when I started. I haven’t really heard of it, I had not heard of the project before, I hadn’t heard of the technique at all, she said.” Now 15, Quesnel is the one who came up with the theme for the bench, reflective of Vermont and it’s landscape. “One of the legs for it is a person, holding it up. And it’s kind of like a... we are responsible for our environment. And also, another one of the legs is a maple syrup jug. And that kind of represents how we benefit from our environment. It’s just a whole relationship.”

Master sculptor Nora Valdez of Argentina is overseeing this project, and has been since the onset in 2006. “It’s very good and I think they are working well in group, that is the most important,” Valdez said.

She says this group is talented and teams like this give the center hope that this project will last for years to come. “We fondly think of it as something that’s going to go on long after we’re not here -- 251 towns, we’re shooting for that,” Driscoll said.

The bench itself, if purchased outright, is estimated to cost around $20,000. It’s free for the teens and Wallingford thanks to fundraising and donations.

