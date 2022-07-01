Sen. Leahy, like many seniors, faces tough rehab ahead

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy is recovering at a Washington area hospital after undergoing surgery Thursday after he broke his hip in a fall at his home.

A spokesman for the 82-year-old senator says he is “comfortably recovering,” and is expected to make a full recovery and begin physical therapy.

It’s a procedure that can be tough to recover from at any age, but seniors like Leahy face added challenges. Darren Perron spoke with Dr. Michael LaMantia, director of the Center on Aging at the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine.

Related Stories:

Sen. Leahy recovering at home following hospitalization

Vermont US Sen. Leahy undergoes surgery on broken hip

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.