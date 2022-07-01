Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: Julianna and Sophia Parker of Otter Creek Wildlife Rescue help animals — and humans, too

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Julianna Parker began rehabilitating orphaned baby birds at age 19. Years later, her daughter Sophia followed her mom’s lead, rescuing small critters and learning how to care for them.

For the past 11 years, the two have joined forces as Otter Creek Wildlife Rescue in Addison. The duo accepts injured or orphaned birds and mammals from across the state — about 200 per year.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger traveled to Julianna’s home in Addison to meet up with the team.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was sold in Vermont.
Powerball ticket worth $366M sold in Vermont
File photo
Burlington property owner ordered to pay $66K for illegal parking lot
While other states take a gas tax holiday, Vermont is raising its gas tax on Friday. - File photo
Prices at the pump go up Friday as Vermont gas tax rises
Kaitlin Marie Armstrong/File
Suspect in murder of Vt. cyclist captured in Costa Rica
Thomas Russell reeled in a record-breaking smallmouth bass in New York.
New York man reels in record smallmouth bass

Latest News

Stuck in Vermont: Julianna and Sophia Parker of Otter Creek Wildlife Rescue help animals — and human
Sen. Leahy, like many seniors, faces tough rehab ahead
Longtime Hanover town manager says goodbye
Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast
Randolph McDonald's franchisee to pay $1.6M for sexual harassment of workers
Randolph McDonald's franchisee to pay $1.6M for sexual harassment of workers