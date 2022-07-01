Stuck in Vermont: Julianna and Sophia Parker of Otter Creek Wildlife Rescue help animals — and humans, too

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Julianna Parker began rehabilitating orphaned baby birds at age 19. Years later, her daughter Sophia followed her mom’s lead, rescuing small critters and learning how to care for them.

For the past 11 years, the two have joined forces as Otter Creek Wildlife Rescue in Addison. The duo accepts injured or orphaned birds and mammals from across the state — about 200 per year.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger traveled to Julianna’s home in Addison to meet up with the team.

