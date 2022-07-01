UVM Health Network seeks major rate increases
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Health Network is asking regulators for a double-digit rate increase across its Vermont hospitals.
In its annual budget request to the Green Mountain Care Board, the network is asking for an increase of 19.9 % at the UVM Medical Center, 14.5% at the Central Vermont Medical Center, and 11.4% at Porter Hosptial.
The network says the rate hikes are driven by pandemic-related revenue shortfalls, inflation, and staffing shortages.
The GMCB will begin deliberations in mid-August and is expected to approve, modify or deny the rate requests by September.
