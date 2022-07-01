UVM Health Network seeks major rate increases

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Health Network is asking regulators for a double-digit rate increase across its Vermont hospitals.

In its annual budget request to the Green Mountain Care Board, the network is asking for an increase of 19.9 % at the UVM Medical Center, 14.5% at the Central Vermont Medical Center, and 11.4% at Porter Hosptial.

The network says the rate hikes are driven by pandemic-related revenue shortfalls, inflation, and staffing shortages.

The GMCB will begin deliberations in mid-August and is expected to approve, modify or deny the rate requests by September.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.