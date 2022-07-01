Advertisement

Vermont State Police mark 75th anniversary

File Image
File Image(FILE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are marking a major anniversary Friday - 75 years of serving the state.

State leaders established the Vermont State Police on July 1, 1947, in the aftermath of the disappearance of Paula Jean Welden, an 18-year-old Bennington College student who vanished the year before. When local officers failed to find her, investigators from out-of-state were called in because Vermont didn’t have a similar agency. Welden remains missing.

“Three-quarters of a century removed from those formative days, the Vermont State Police stands as a leader in public safety and law enforcement, working every day to serve all the people of the Green Mountain State: residents and visitors, survivors of crime, family members, stranded motorists, lost hikers — all who reach out for our assistance,” VSP Col. Matthew Birmingham said in a letter to the agency’s staff.

Today, the VSP employs about 290 sworn troopers and 90 civilians, who operate out of headquarters in Waterbury and 10 field stations.

The 75th anniversary is being celebrated with commemorative license plates for each cruiser and badges for state troopers.

“It is my honor to say thank you, to each and every member of the state police, sworn and civilian, for your service to Vermont,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a letter to VSP’s membership. “You come to work every day, never knowing what you might face, but always prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of others. I appreciate your willingness to place service above self with a commitment to your core values of courage, honor and integrity.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was sold in Vermont.
Powerball ticket worth $366M sold in Vermont
While other states take a gas tax holiday, Vermont is raising its gas tax on Friday. - File photo
Prices at the pump go up Friday as Vermont gas tax rises
Kaitlin Marie Armstrong/File
Suspect in murder of Vt. cyclist captured in Costa Rica
File photo
Burlington property owner ordered to pay $66K for illegal parking lot
Thomas Russell reeled in a record-breaking smallmouth bass in New York.
New York man reels in record smallmouth bass

Latest News

“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
A new Dry Land Campaign intends to keep boaters safer and combat drug and alcohol use on the...
New police campaign to combat alcohol related boat accidents
File photo
Vt. National Guard ending pandemic mission
Vermont National Guard stops COVID-19 mission
Vermont National Guard stops COVID-19 mission