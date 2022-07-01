Vermont State Police mark 75th anniversary

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are marking a major anniversary Friday - 75 years of serving the state.

State leaders established the Vermont State Police on July 1, 1947, in the aftermath of the disappearance of Paula Jean Welden, an 18-year-old Bennington College student who vanished the year before. When local officers failed to find her, investigators from out-of-state were called in because Vermont didn’t have a similar agency. Welden remains missing.

“Three-quarters of a century removed from those formative days, the Vermont State Police stands as a leader in public safety and law enforcement, working every day to serve all the people of the Green Mountain State: residents and visitors, survivors of crime, family members, stranded motorists, lost hikers — all who reach out for our assistance,” VSP Col. Matthew Birmingham said in a letter to the agency’s staff.

Today, the VSP employs about 290 sworn troopers and 90 civilians, who operate out of headquarters in Waterbury and 10 field stations.

The 75th anniversary is being celebrated with commemorative license plates for each cruiser and badges for state troopers.

“It is my honor to say thank you, to each and every member of the state police, sworn and civilian, for your service to Vermont,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a letter to VSP’s membership. “You come to work every day, never knowing what you might face, but always prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of others. I appreciate your willingness to place service above self with a commitment to your core values of courage, honor and integrity.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.