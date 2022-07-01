Advertisement

Vt. National Guard ending pandemic mission

After two years of the pandemic, the Vermont national guard has stopped its COVID-19 mission which helped vaccinating and testing during the pandemic.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont National Guard soldiers and airmen are officially ending the COVID-19 mission Friday.

The mission began in March 2020, when the Guard established a medical surge facility in Barre and began logistical operations at the Strategic National Stockpile.

According to the Guard, their COVID response resulted in:

  • 34,314 test samples
  • 80,154 vaccinations
  • 27,000 close-contact calls
  • Shipping 3 million sample kits
  • Shipped 13.6 million items from the SNS
  • Delivering 2,931,698 meals

“The past two years have really shown what our Guard is capable of,” Vermont National Guard Maj. Gen. Greg Knight said in a statement. “Not only were we able to fully support Vermont’s historic response to the pandemic, but we were also able to concurrently plan for and execute our federal missions – both Air and Army National Guard. I was, and am, truly amazed at the professionalism and ability of our service members to execute at every level, from planning to execution.”

The Guard also sent soldiers to Washington, D.C. in response to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Related Stories:

Champlain Expo COVID surge site to remain on standby

Vermont National Guard helps out with COVID testing

Vermont National Guard surge site officially ready for patients

Vermont National Guard rebuilds surge site at the Expo

Thousands line up for food giveaway in Central Vermont

F-35 flyover on Friday to honor Vermont’s front-line workers

Vt. death toll hits 7; National Guard sets up overflow sites

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was sold in Vermont.
Powerball ticket worth $366M sold in Vermont
While other states take a gas tax holiday, Vermont is raising its gas tax on Friday. - File photo
Prices at the pump go up Friday as Vermont gas tax rises
Kaitlin Marie Armstrong/File
Suspect in murder of Vt. cyclist captured in Costa Rica
File photo
Burlington property owner ordered to pay $66K for illegal parking lot
Thomas Russell reeled in a record-breaking smallmouth bass in New York.
New York man reels in record smallmouth bass

Latest News

“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
A new Dry Land Campaign intends to keep boaters safer and combat drug and alcohol use on the...
New police campaign to combat alcohol related boat accidents
Vermont National Guard stops COVID-19 mission
Vermont National Guard stops COVID-19 mission
File Image
Vermont State Police mark 75th anniversary