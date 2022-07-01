Vt. National Guard ending pandemic mission

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont National Guard soldiers and airmen are officially ending the COVID-19 mission Friday.

The mission began in March 2020, when the Guard established a medical surge facility in Barre and began logistical operations at the Strategic National Stockpile.

According to the Guard, their COVID response resulted in:

34,314 test samples

80,154 vaccinations

27,000 close-contact calls

Shipping 3 million sample kits

Shipped 13.6 million items from the SNS

Delivering 2,931,698 meals

“The past two years have really shown what our Guard is capable of,” Vermont National Guard Maj. Gen. Greg Knight said in a statement. “Not only were we able to fully support Vermont’s historic response to the pandemic, but we were also able to concurrently plan for and execute our federal missions – both Air and Army National Guard. I was, and am, truly amazed at the professionalism and ability of our service members to execute at every level, from planning to execution.”

The Guard also sent soldiers to Washington, D.C. in response to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

