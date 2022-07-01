BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Showers and thunderstorms will move into the region with a cold front late Friday night and into early Saturday morning. The front will bring an end to the muggy weather with showers wrapping up in most spots by mid morning. Temperatures will be seasonable as the clouds clear out in the afternoon. We’ll have excellent conditions through the evening with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The rest of the holiday weekend is looking just as nice. Skies will be mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Look for partly sunny skies on Monday for the Fourth of July, with high temperatures getting back into the low 80s. Both nights are looking good for fireworks and other outdoor activities.

The next chance of rain will likely come late Monday night and into Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with periods of rain, and temperatures in the mid 70s. We’ll see more dry weather return for mid week. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. There may be a few showers again for the end of the week on Friday, with high temperatures through the period close to normal for early July.

Have a happy and safe holiday weekend!

