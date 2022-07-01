BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! And Happy July! This first day of the new month will be a hot one! Temperatures will top out in the mid/upper 80s, and there will be some low 90s, especially in the Champlain Valley. It will be partly sunny for most of the day, but we do stand the chance for a few, widely scattered showers late in the afternoon & evening hours, along with a possible thunderstorm or two, as a frontal system approaches from the west.

There will be a better chance for showers & thunderstorms overnight, especially towards Saturday morning, as that front comes through.

The holiday weekend will start with those showers & thunderstorms early in the day, around daybreak. As the morning progresses, the showers & thunderstorms will be heading southward & eastward. Once we get into the afternoon, skies will turn mostly sunny as the cold front clears the area and high pressure builds. For the rest of the holiday weekend, that high will give us delightful weather on Sunday & Monday. It is looking great for all the 4th of July celebrations and fireworks.

Another fast-moving frontal system will bring showers on Tuesday. Then it will clear out again for Wednesday & Thursday.

Take MAX Advantage of the great holiday weather and have a wonderful & safe 4th of July! -Gary

