Car fire closes down part of I91

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Part of Interstate 91 was shutdown Friday as police responded to a car fire.

Vermont State Police say it happened near mile marker 133, near St. Johnsbury just before 1:00 p.m.

Police say a Rhode Island man was behind the wheel of the 2017 Kia Sorrento, towing a boat before it was engulfed in flames.

The southbound lane was shutdown, but has since reopened.

