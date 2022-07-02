City of Plattsburgh is planning for a fun-filled Fourth of July

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There will be plenty to do around the City to celebrate America’s birthday, July Fourth. The party starts at 12 Noon in downtown Plattsburgh where food trucks and vendors will be set up for the annual parade. The parade kicks off at 1 pm and there will be some roads blocked off. Also this year, the City has established a “quiet zone” for families wanting to see the sights of the parade but may be sensitive to the sounds of it. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the city is excited to welcome everyone back.

“This is the second time we’ve hosted a parade since the pandemic and we are looking forward to having the Grand Marshal out there from ‘Outside Art’ and a lot of the other folks that come from outside the city to celebrate the 4th with us,” said Mayor Rosenquest.

Starting at 5:00pm there will be free concerts on the steps of city hall, the fireworks show starts at 9:30pm

LINK FOR PARKING: https://www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/AlertCenter

Schedule: https://www.facebook.com/events/1476616626067252

