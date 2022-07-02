Man arrested for setting Barton home on fire, ruled arson

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police arrest a Barton man after he intentionally sets a home on fire with eight kids and an adult inside.

Fire crews responded to a home on Vigario Lane to a fire on the outside of an attached garage. Crews put out the flames and ruled it an arson.

Police say evidence led them to the arrest of 41 year old, Conrad Labor.

The investigation is still ongoing and nobody was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.