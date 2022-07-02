Advertisement

Man arrested for setting Barton home on fire, ruled arson

Police arrest Conrad Labor for arson
Police arrest Conrad Labor for arson(Courtesy: Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police arrest a Barton man after he intentionally sets a home on fire with eight kids and an adult inside.

Fire crews responded to a home on Vigario Lane to a fire on the outside of an attached garage. Crews put out the flames and ruled it an arson.

Police say evidence led them to the arrest of 41 year old, Conrad Labor.

The investigation is still ongoing and nobody was hurt.

