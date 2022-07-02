Advertisement

Vt. Cannabis Control Board weighs in on likelihood of federal approval

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Chair of Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board, says legalization at the federal level is inevitable.

Currently 37 states have legalized the use of medical marijuana and the United States House of Representatives has passed a, ‘safe banking’ bill several times. That gives protections to federally chartered banks connected to the industry.

However, there are currently no votes scheduled in the Senate. Officials say legalization will likely not happen in the short-term.

“As more and more states legalize, and they can do so through a ballot initiative, you know once we get that critical mass on the Senate side, then a lot of legislation that at one point seemed impossible I think actually will start to come through,” James Pepper, Chair of the Vt. Cannabis Control Board said.

Retail cannabis is expected to hit the marketplace in Vermont on October 1, 2022.

