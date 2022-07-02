Advertisement

What to do: Saturday, July 2

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region for Saturday, July 2, 2022.

It’s the Fourth of July weekend, and towns like St. Albans are gearing up for the holiday with the 42nd Annual Bay Day. Festivities get underway at St. Albans Bay starting at 9:00 a.m. this morning and will go all day.

The event kicks off with the annual Great Race Triathlon, and those in attendance can also sign up to play in a volleyball tournament, paddle boat races, and a duct tape regatta. There will also be live music, food -- and to cap off the night -- a fireworks display.

After a two year hiatus, the circus is back in Greensboro! With two shows on Saturday, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Circus Smirkus will put on their best acts with both traditional and contemporary circus styles.

The show takes place at The Circus Barn in Greensboro. Tickets can be purchased online.

More information or to find where to buy tickets, you can visit the Circus Smirkus webpage.

Happening in Stowe, The Friends of the Stowe Library are kicking off their 37th Annual Book Sale today.

Readers can indulge in more than 25 categories of books for all ages. The group says more than 10,000 books are donated annually, and they also look to sell books no longer in circulation at the library.

The sale starts at 9:00 a.m. at The Stowe Free Library.

Events will take place for a majority of the month. A link can be found here.

