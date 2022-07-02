When will there be legalization of Cannabis nationwide?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Chair of Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board says legalization at the federal level is inevitable.

Currently, 37 states have legalized the use of medical marijuana and the United States House has passed a “Safe Banking” bill several times. It gives protections to federally chartered banks connected to the industry.

However, there are currently no votes scheduled in the Senate so officials say legalization will likely not happen in the short term.

“As more and more states legalize, and they can do so through a ballot initiative, you know once we get that critical mass on the Senate side, then a lot of legislation that at one point seemed impossible I think actually will start to come through,” James Pepper with the Cannabis Control Board said.

Retail cannabis is expected to hit the marketplace in Vermont on October 1st.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.