Williston Fire respond to Home Depot for stove fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Fire Department responded to the Home Depot in Williston, Thursday for a stove that caught on fire.

Fire crews say an employee attempted to put out the flames but several boxes were stacked on top causing flare ups. The stove was moved outside, where crews completely extinguished the flames.

Crews surveyed the store, evacuated everyone inside, and cleared the smoke. The fire was ruled an accident and nobody was hurt.

Crews say an employee called the fire department directly -- not 911. The department is reminding people to please, in emergencies, call 911 - not the fire department.

They say that can cause a delay, and in emergencies, moments could mean lives.

