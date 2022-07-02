Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beautiful weather will continue Sunday. The morning will start off with cool temperatures. Most locations will be in the 50s, though a few upper 40s are expected in spots like Saranac Lake. The rest of the day will be sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. If you’re going to watch the Burlington fireworks (starts at 9:30 PM), it will be clear with temperatures in the upper 60s. The 4th of July will also be pleasant, with partly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be the next day for showers. Thunderstorms are not expected. Dry weather will take over Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be a bit more humid, with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Dry and cooler weather will move in for Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

