BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will bring showers and possible thunderstorms into early Saturday morning. Some heavy downpours are possible, but severe weather is not expected. Thankfully, any showers will move out during the morning, with the rest of the day being pleasant. It will become partly sunny and less humid, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Both Sunday and the 4th of July will continue the decent weather. Highs both days will be mainly in the upper 70s, with lows in the 50s to low 60s.

Showers are expected Tuesday, then quiet weather will move in Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be more humid, with the chance for a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s, with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.

