Independence Day pride on parade through Brandon

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands kicked off the Fourth of July weekend in Brandon as they celebrated with their annual parade.

“It’s an old town and we like to celebrate it,” said Steven Jupiter of the Brandon Museum.

Brandon is a small town with a rich history with lots of traditions. Like the annual Fourth of July Parade down Park Street onto Center Street.

“Everybody gets together and we parade and have a good time,” said Robert Gearwar, of the American Legion Post 55.

Saturday Brandon got a whole lot bigger and welcomed thousands of Vermonters and tourists alike to its downtown for one special reason.

“Because other countries don’t have the freedom we have,” said Gearwar.

“It’s just an honor to be here because it’s the birth of our nation,” said Boy Scout Nick Martiros.

The funky parade consists of Brandon history, local veterans organizations, and American music, to name a few. And some lucky kids even got the chance to be a part of the parade.

“It feels really nice to see our whole community out and everyone having fun,” said Jill Doody from the Neshobe School.

This parade is the second held in a revitalized downtown after years of construction.

“There’s this pent up emotion and joy Brandon has been looking to focus somewhere and the parades the last 2 years have been where we’ve done it,” said Bernie Carr, Brandon Chamber of Commerce.

And not only is this parade fun for everyone in the community, the Chamber of Commerce tells me it provides an economic boom the entire week.

“Spent times around LD, Fern Lake, all around the area, spend money in our shops downtown, restaurants, Inns, Bed and Breakfasts, Air BnB’s... it’s a good economic generator for us,” said Carr.

And as the parade wraps up, Vermonters will be staying in town for celebrations all day. But the fan favorite event folks tell me they’re looking forward to? The Fireworks.

