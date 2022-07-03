Advertisement

Man found outside Burlington apartment with bullet wound to leg

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are investigating another shooting incident. Just after midnight Friday morning, police were informed a gunshot wound victim was at the UVM Medical Center. Officers say the victim was uncooperative and wouldn’t provide a statement. On further investigation, the unidentified victim was was reportedly visiting a family member in an apartment near Pearl and Winooski Avenue, when he was shot in the leg outside the apartment. Officers say they’ve recovered ballistic evidence and are holding the victim on a previous arrest warrant for the alleged sale of cocaine.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was sold in Vermont.
Powerball ticket worth $366M sold in Vermont
File photo
Burlington property owner ordered to pay $66K for illegal parking lot
Rats take over Essex Junction neighborhood
Is home-composting cause of Essex Junction rat problem?
File photo
Randolph McDonald’s franchisee to pay $1.6M for sexual harassment of workers
File photo
From child support to coyote hunting, new laws take effect Friday

Latest News

Brandon, Vermont
Independence Day pride on parade through Brandon
Anxious pets on the Fourth of July
Protect your pet during Fourth of July fireworks
The Bern Gallery in Burlington
Glass Blowing Challenge gives amateurs a crack at the art form
File Image
City of Plattsburgh is planning for a fun-filled Fourth of July