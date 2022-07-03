Man found outside Burlington apartment with bullet wound to leg

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are investigating another shooting incident. Just after midnight Friday morning, police were informed a gunshot wound victim was at the UVM Medical Center. Officers say the victim was uncooperative and wouldn’t provide a statement. On further investigation, the unidentified victim was was reportedly visiting a family member in an apartment near Pearl and Winooski Avenue, when he was shot in the leg outside the apartment. Officers say they’ve recovered ballistic evidence and are holding the victim on a previous arrest warrant for the alleged sale of cocaine.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.