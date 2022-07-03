Protect your pet during Fourth of July fireworks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While most people enjoy the Fourth of July weekend, that’s not the case for many of our pets. The Humane Society of Chittenden County provided some tips for owners of anxious pets.

The first thing is to leave your pet at home. If they have a room or crate they feel safe in, it’s best to put them there before heading out to help keep their anxiety down.

“They can feel settled or scared, so it’s really important to focus on your dog, even if you’re having fun with your friends or family,” said Erin Alamed, shelter director.

Another tip is to keep your pet distracted. Food puzzles or frozen Kongs will usually do the trick.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.