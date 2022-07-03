Advertisement

Tractor pulling event brings out the smiles in Brandon

By WCAX News Team and Kerri Nelson
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - This the annual Fourth of July tractor pull in Barton, which has been an annual event for about 25 to 30 years.

A family member of one of the contestants explains,, “basically, they are antique tractors that have been restored to run good. They’ve made a few modifications as far as having places to put different weights and they compete in different weight classes where the tractors are weighed on a scale to certain amounts and then it whoever in the weight class can pull the sled the farthest.”

“These guys wanna see if they can pull a certain amount of weight further than another tractor.”

One puller explains, “It has a safety factor of seven…so when all the hydraulics are activated multiply that by 7 and you get roughly two hundred and twenty thousand pounds of pulling force when its all activated.”

It’s a matter of who goes the furthest without getting disqualified

Karen Boulanger is the announcer and Vice President

“The tractor pull community, I think is great, they are by far and large are a great group of people as well as the people that come to support them and watch,” said Boulanger.

“There’s a sense of pride that goes with it and you want to do well but what I like to see if everyone happy that your just doing it not that you won or that you did something right or wrong…that everyone is in the same place for the day.”

The next tractor pull event will be held on July 9th in Randolph to benefit two women in the tractor pull community battling Cancer. Click this link for more information on that event : https://www.facebook.com/people/Williams-Family-Field-of-Dreams-Tractor-Pull/100057057176185/

