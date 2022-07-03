Advertisement

Vt. fatal crash numbers up so far in 2022

By Cam Smith
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As millions of Americans hit the road this holiday weekend, the Vermont Agency of Transportation is reminding drivers to take extra precautions.

According to the most recent data from the Agency of Transportation, as of June 27, 2022, there have been 40 fatalities on Vermont roads. That as a result of 37 crashes.

That number is higher than it has been in years prior. Last year, the A.O.T. reported 28 fatalities, 20 in 2020, 11 in 2019, and 25 in 2018, during the same time period (as of June 27).

Paul White, Highway Safety Liaison says, a number of the crashes that result in death are caused by driver error. He says in a majority of the crashes, the victims were not wearing their seatbelt.

“Not wearing a seatbelt isn’t necessarily the cause of the crash but it prevents you from surviving the crash,” White said. “A crash that you might otherwise walk away from with minor injuries. If you don’t have your seatbelt on and you get ejected through the windshield, it greatly increases the likelihood that you’re not going to survive that crash.”

He says we are also experiencing a higher number of motorcycle fatalities this year. There have been 5 so far in 2022.

White reminds drivers to take your time, and leave plenty of space between you and other cars on the road.

