What to do: Sunday, July 3

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the holiday weekend, and many Vermont towns and cities are hosting celebrations:

The City of Burlington is hosting its annual July 3rd celebration Sunday at the Burlington Waterfront.

Those in attendance can enjoy live music, vendors, food trucks, and much more. Several performers will take to the Entertainment Stage starting at 6:30 p.m.

The night will cap off with a fireworks show starting at 9:30 p.m.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

In the Capitol City, Montpelier Alive kicks off their celebration starting at 2:00 p.m. on the State House lawn. There people can enjoy the Food Truck Festival as well as a Family Fest.

At 6:00 p.m. those in attendance can stay to watch the Community Parade. The event wraps up with a fireworks show.

Click here for the full schedule.

Several other celebrations happening across the state today including:

The start of a two-day celebration in Bristol. The events will be held at the Rec. Fields on Sunday. For July 4, 2022, events will be held throughout the town with parades, outhouse races, and more.

Hinesburg also hosting a two-day event. That kicks off starting at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Vergennes will host a fireworks display on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. from the athletic fields at Vergennes Union High School. Those interested in attending can park at the Elementary or High School.

