BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a great 4th of July Weekend it’s been so far. Independence Day will continue the beautiful weather. It will start off cool, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. The rest of the day will be partly sunny, with highs mainly in the mid to upper 70s. A few spots will hit 80 degrees. A warm front will then start to approach the region overnight, with showers, especially after midnight. There is the slight chance for a thunderstorm. The warm front will move through Tuesday, then a cold front will come through during the afternoon, with additional showers. Latest models have been warming us up during the day, so thunderstorms aren’t out of the question, and even severe weather cannot be ruled out. It will depend on how much daytime heating we get, so stay tuned.

The middle of the week will be pleasant, with dry weather for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s Wednesday, and near 80 degrees Thursday. Friday is looking a little unsettled, with some sun, but also the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. At this point, it doesn’t look to be anything significant.

Next weekend is looking quite pleasant, though a touch cool for July. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s, with lows in the cool 50s.

