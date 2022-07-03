BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another beautiful day is on tap for today. Expect sunny skies, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, along with comfortable humidity. The Burlington fireworks begin at 9:30 PM, and conditions are looking great, with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. The 4th of July will be yet another pleasant day, with partly sunny skies.

Our next round of showers will be Tuesday. It now looks like thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, so we’ll keep you posted. We’ll then have dry and warmer weather for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be more humid, with the chance for showers and thunderstorms, then Saturday will be fair and cooler.

