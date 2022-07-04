Advertisement

Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks bidding war

An antique vampire-slaying kit sparked an international bidding war. (Credit: Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers LTD. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There is an eerie auction for some gothic goods.

An antique vampire-slaying kit has sold in the United Kingdom for almost $16,000. That is more than six times the asking price.

The 19th century box has everything you would need to ward off vampires including crucifixes, holy water, a wooden stake and more.

The auction house says the kit once belonged to Lord William Hailey, a British aristocrat with a place in the House of Lords.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Man found outside Burlington apartment with bullet wound to leg
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do: Sunday, July 3
Leon Delima-File photo
Burlington man arrested following Saturday night gunfire incident
File Image
Derby man killed in crash on Route 58 in Barton
Vermont fatal crash numbers up in 2022.
Vt. fatal crash numbers up so far in 2022

Latest News

Warren motorcycle crash July 4th weekend
Motorcycle crashes on Vt. roads
This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Rain hampers search for missing in Italian glacier avalanche
Vermont State Parks are ready for visitors.
Celebrating Independence Day at Vt. State Parks
Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to prosecute abortion, experts say
South Burlington police say they recovered a stolen Glock from a stolen car.
Suspects arrested in stolen car, Glock found