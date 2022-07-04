Advertisement

Boaters head out on the water to enjoy the holiday

Beautiful weather this holiday weekend made for some busy marinas.
Beautiful weather this holiday weekend made for some busy marinas.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Boaters headed to Lake Champlain to make the most of the Fourth of July weekend and take advantage of what the lake has to offer.

“It’s been really wonderful,” said Hayley Davis, the manager of the Ferry Dock Marina in Burlington. “The weather, we couldn’t have asked for better weather. We’ve had great crowds, it’s been really fun.”

With the addition of expanded slips where the Port Kent to Burlington ferry used to dock, Davis says this weekend has been extremely busy. The actual Fourth of July was a little slower this year because it’s on a Monday, but there was the welcome addition of Canadian boaters finally back in the harbor, many for the first time since the beginning of COVID.

“The harbor has been really full and it’s been great having them back on the lake and it’s much busier for sure having them back,” Davis said.

Boats across the harbor donned American-themed decorations as people soaked in the last bit of the long weekend.

“It’s a nice, authentic Vermont experience, I would say. It’s fun, it’s fresh. Great people out here, so it’s an overall great time. I highly recommend,” said Katie Hoeckner of Shelburne.

“It’s fun being with family and friends and being able to swim and enjoy the lake life,” said Finn Matheson of South Burlington.

“It’s beautiful out here today, warm, cool off on the water. It’s uncomplicated fun, that’s what we love about it,” said Steve Clokey of Jeffersonville.

The record-high gas prices are on many boaters’ minds. Some told us they just don’t look at the receipt after filling up, while others have curtailed their boating habits a bit until prices can come down.

“I would say it probably has a little bit, we don’t tend to go as far as we have before, but we have such a great family at the marina that we don’t mind sitting at the dock sometimes and just enjoying it here, as well, and just going on short trips,” said Jill Gorman of Shelburne.

Others say that they are willing to pay extra to enjoy life floating on Lake Champlain.

“Boating is fabulous,” said Geri Barrows of Colchester. “It gives you an opportunity to be out in the lake, it’s wonderful to be able to float out in the center of nowhere with the beautiful mountain scenery in the background.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Delima-File photo
Burlington man arrested following Saturday night gunfire incident
File Image
Motorcyclist killed in Barton crash
File Image
Man found outside Burlington apartment with bullet wound to leg
Authorities in Vermont say a man was seriously injured while setting off fireworks this holiday...
Fireworks injury prompts safety warning from Vermont police
Fire at building on Hutchins St. Sunday.
Lamoille County affordable housing units damaged by fire

Latest News

"Celebrate America" was the theme for the Orford Fairlee Fourth of July Parade.
Orford, Fairlee mark Independence Day with ‘Celebrate America’ parade
Bristol's popular Fourth of July parade returned this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
Popular Bristol Independence Day parade returns after COVID hiatus
Candidates seeking statewide office in Vermont were required to report their fundraising...
Who’s ahead in the money race? The latest campaign finance numbers
Politicians pounded the pavement in the Fourth of July parade in Williston.
Williston welcomes politicians in 4th of July parade