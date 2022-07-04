Boaters head out on the water to enjoy the holiday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Boaters headed to Lake Champlain to make the most of the Fourth of July weekend and take advantage of what the lake has to offer.

“It’s been really wonderful,” said Hayley Davis, the manager of the Ferry Dock Marina in Burlington. “The weather, we couldn’t have asked for better weather. We’ve had great crowds, it’s been really fun.”

With the addition of expanded slips where the Port Kent to Burlington ferry used to dock, Davis says this weekend has been extremely busy. The actual Fourth of July was a little slower this year because it’s on a Monday, but there was the welcome addition of Canadian boaters finally back in the harbor, many for the first time since the beginning of COVID.

“The harbor has been really full and it’s been great having them back on the lake and it’s much busier for sure having them back,” Davis said.

Boats across the harbor donned American-themed decorations as people soaked in the last bit of the long weekend.

“It’s a nice, authentic Vermont experience, I would say. It’s fun, it’s fresh. Great people out here, so it’s an overall great time. I highly recommend,” said Katie Hoeckner of Shelburne.

“It’s fun being with family and friends and being able to swim and enjoy the lake life,” said Finn Matheson of South Burlington.

“It’s beautiful out here today, warm, cool off on the water. It’s uncomplicated fun, that’s what we love about it,” said Steve Clokey of Jeffersonville.

The record-high gas prices are on many boaters’ minds. Some told us they just don’t look at the receipt after filling up, while others have curtailed their boating habits a bit until prices can come down.

“I would say it probably has a little bit, we don’t tend to go as far as we have before, but we have such a great family at the marina that we don’t mind sitting at the dock sometimes and just enjoying it here, as well, and just going on short trips,” said Jill Gorman of Shelburne.

Others say that they are willing to pay extra to enjoy life floating on Lake Champlain.

“Boating is fabulous,” said Geri Barrows of Colchester. “It gives you an opportunity to be out in the lake, it’s wonderful to be able to float out in the center of nowhere with the beautiful mountain scenery in the background.”

