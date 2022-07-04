Born on the 4th of July: Vermont celebrates birthday of President Coolidge

PLYMOUTH NOTCH, Vt. (WCAX) - As the country celebrates America’s birthday, one Vermont town is celebrating the birthday of our 30th president.

Hundreds of locals, and history buffs from near and far gathered at the Calvin Coolidge Homestead on Monday.

“Today is the Fourth of July, the birthday of America. But it’s also the birthday of President Coolidge. He’s the only president born on the Fourth of July,” said Amity Shlaes, the chairman of the board of the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation and Coolidge’s biographer.

It’s something the former president might not have loved. One of Monday’s speeches noted, “It’s no secret that Calvin Coolidge did not seek or enjoy much fanfare, especially on his birthday.”

Regardless, it was a big celebration for Silent Cal’s 150th.

“He was known as Silent Cal but it’s interesting to find out about him, we invite you to the Notch to learn, actually he gave hundreds of press conferences. So it’s sort of a misrepresentation or a stereotype,” Shlaes said.

Shlaes describes Coolidge as an underrated president with a unique allure.

“He served between 1923 and 1929... in the ‘20s a long time ago. A century ago. But he stood for a lot of values people are looking for today,” Shlaes said.

Shlaes says Coolidge was very civil and always worked to find compromise, and he stood up for what his party believed.

With ample opportunities to learn tidbits of information like that, guests from Vermont and beyond took to Plymouth Notch for cake, music, a chance to wander and explore, and a wreath-laying ceremony with a wreath from the White House.

The birthday celebration is a tradition at the Windsor County homestead and it’s an Independence Day tradition for people, too.

“It’s a very special celebration to us. My husband and I got married in the Union Christian Church right up the road here and now we enjoy celebrating with the kids and making them part of the festivities,” said Marissa Lehmacher of Connecticut.

The Connecticut family says they loved coming here so much, that they bought a cabin in town. It’s something they wouldn’t miss.

“We love going to Plymouth Cheese, getting our favorite cheeses,” said Fran Cartocati of Connecticut. “Just in general it’s just a fun place for families.”

A fun place for families and a fun place to learn about the man who dubbed Vermont “The Brave Little State.”

“America has a great history and this is a chance to relive it and go back in time and feel the way it was. But, also to remind ourselves that old values are useful, important and inspiring today,” Shlaes said.

2023 will be the centennial celebration of Calvin Coolidge’s presidency.

