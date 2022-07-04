Advertisement

Burlington arrest 34-year old following Saturday night gunfire incident

File Image
File Image
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington has recorded its 15th gunfire incident of the year. Police said just after 10 pm Saturday night, 911 callers reported gunfire in the vicinity of the North Avenue bus stop near Cambrian Rise. Officers received a description of the suspect and subsequently arrested 34-year old Leon Delima near the scene. No one was hurt by the gunfire, but Delima, say Police, has a lengthy rap sheet and is now facing multiple felony charges.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Conrad Labor for arson
Man arrested for arson in Barton home fire
File Image
Man found outside Burlington apartment with bullet wound to leg
WIlliston Fire Dept. responds to Home Depot for stove fire
Williston Fire respond to Home Depot for stove fire
(File)
Car fire shuts down part of I91
The Bank of Burlington has raised $33 million in start-up capital in record time and now it...
New Vermont-based bank has big ambitions

Latest News

File Image
Derby man killed in crash on Route 58 in Barton
Fire at building on Hutchins St. Sunday.
Lamoille County affordable housing units damaged by fire
Vt. fatal crash numbers up in 2022.
Vt. fatal crash numbers up so far in 2022
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do: Sunday, July 3