Burlington arrest 34-year old following Saturday night gunfire incident

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington has recorded its 15th gunfire incident of the year. Police said just after 10 pm Saturday night, 911 callers reported gunfire in the vicinity of the North Avenue bus stop near Cambrian Rise. Officers received a description of the suspect and subsequently arrested 34-year old Leon Delima near the scene. No one was hurt by the gunfire, but Delima, say Police, has a lengthy rap sheet and is now facing multiple felony charges.

