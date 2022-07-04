BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In Burlington celebrating the birth of the nation means one thing.

“Fireworks and boating and fun!” says young Landon from St. Johnsbury.

Thousands of people and around a dozen vendors spent Sunday at the waterfront enjoying the fireworks after spending the day downtown.

“We’ve all discussed how we want to move here,” said Emily Sayers, visiting from New Jersey.

And those ending the day with a bang say watching the fireworks is a tradition that keeps them coming back.

“They’re pretty,” said Nevaeah Jeffrey of Jericho.

This year’s show consisted of over three thousand shells and over 8 thousand effects. Northstar Fireworks says they’ve spent hundreds of hours of labor on this show, one they’ve been preparing for since last year’s holiday.

“The last couple of years with Covid we’ve been trying to shoot larger shells to get them higher so people can be more spread out, but now expecting more crowds on the waterfront this yer we decided for more of an artistic approach,” said Tom Swenson from Northstar Fireworks.

Burlington was ready for the show but wlecomed visitors too.

“To see all the wonderulf tourists nad people here viisitng Burlington, I’ve never seen so many people it is wonderufl,” said Linda Aronsson of Shelburne.

Burlington’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront says last year’s pandemic return was a bit smaller with parking lot spots free until around 6pm. This year, Director Cindi Wight says every lot was full by 3pm.

“This year we have all our international friends coming down from ontreal and the rest of Canada and then also overseas. So great numbers here in Burlington,” said Wight.

