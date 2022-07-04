Advertisement

Burlington celebrating the birth of the nation

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In Burlington celebrating the birth of the nation means one thing.

“Fireworks and boating and fun!” says young Landon from St. Johnsbury.

Thousands of people and around a dozen vendors spent Sunday at the waterfront enjoying the fireworks after spending the day downtown.

“We’ve all discussed how we want to move here,” said Emily Sayers, visiting from New Jersey.

And those ending the day with a bang say watching the fireworks is a tradition that keeps them coming back.

“They’re pretty,” said Nevaeah Jeffrey of Jericho.

This year’s show consisted of over three thousand shells and over 8 thousand effects. Northstar Fireworks says they’ve spent hundreds of hours of labor on this show, one they’ve been preparing for since last year’s holiday.

“The last couple of years with Covid we’ve been trying to shoot larger shells to get them higher so people can be more spread out, but now expecting more crowds on the waterfront this yer we decided for more of an artistic approach,” said Tom Swenson from Northstar Fireworks.

Burlington was ready for the show but wlecomed visitors too.

“To see all the wonderulf tourists nad people here viisitng Burlington, I’ve never seen so many people it is wonderufl,” said Linda Aronsson of Shelburne.

Burlington’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront says last year’s pandemic return was a bit smaller with parking lot spots free until around 6pm. This year, Director Cindi Wight says every lot was full by 3pm.

“This year we have all our international friends coming down from ontreal and the rest of Canada and then also overseas. So great numbers here in Burlington,” said Wight.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Man found outside Burlington apartment with bullet wound to leg
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do: Sunday, July 3
Vt. fatal crash numbers up in 2022.
Vt. fatal crash numbers up so far in 2022
Police arrest Conrad Labor for arson
Man arrested for arson in Barton home fire
The Bank of Burlington has raised $33 million in start-up capital in record time and now it...
New Vermont-based bank has big ambitions

Latest News

Williston annual library book sale
Williston annual library book sale
Burlington celebrating the birth of the nation
Hundreds gathered Sunday at Williston Central school Sunday for the annual library book sale.
Williston annual library book sale
Professional skater returns to Vermont for Mountain Dew skateboarding event