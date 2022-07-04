Burlington sees less litter at beaches after this year’s 4th of July celebrations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When celebrating the Fourth of July in Burlington, a few things may come to mind.

“America, freedom and friends,” one beachgoer said.

“Probably beer and hanging outside on the beach,” said another.

But on America’s birthday, beach staffers say it’s also important to remember that while having fun on our beautiful beaches, leaving them clean is what’s best for everyone.

“It’s good for the environment. The less litter left on the ground is less to go into the ground or go into our lake, that is always a plus,” said Alec Kaeding of Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront.

Thousands of people made their way to North Beach to enjoy their Fourth of July, and staff members there say that even though a good amount of trash was left behind, they were ready for it.

“We had quite a bit this year, but you know same thing we deal with it every year,” Kaeding said.

They also say the litter was much more manageable than what they’ve seen in previous years.

“We didn’t have the numbers that we were hoping to see from pre-pandemic levels, but we had a lot of people here but the trash and everything it wasn’t as bad as normal,” Kaeding said.

Although the beaches have been left remarkably cleaner than in previous years, beach staffers say it’s still everyone’s responsibility to pick up after themselves and keep Burlington’s beaches clean and safe.

“You just got to pack out what you pack in, right?” said Wesley Turner, a DJ and performer.

People visiting the beach shared a similar sentiment, and believe that everyone has to step up and do their part.

“It’s just important to take care of our community. Leaving trash around is irresponsible, it’s just not good for anybody,” said Sina Fallahi of Montpelier.

But what staffers say they want most is for everyone to be able to come together and enjoy themselves.

“Come have a good time, that’s what everybody wants,” Kaeding said. “The beach is open, all the beaches in Burlington are open, so come enjoy. We’d be happy to have y’all.”

