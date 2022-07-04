Celebrating Independence Day at Vt. State Parks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Visitors are expected to pack Vermont State Parks to celebrate July 4th.

But along with the traditional sunblock, water and lifejacket, bring a way to get rid of trash.

Nate Mckeen, the director of the parks, says there is a “pack in, pack out” policy.

As it gets busy, Mckeen says it’s important to remember to be respectful not just to the outdoors, but to each other and staff.

“It starts with staying respectful of each other; its important to have fun but make sure your fun isn’t detracting from someone’s else experience,” said Mckeen. “So, I’ll start there and also be kind to the workers at the parks, they are doing the best they can and they are happy to see you.”

Mckeen says they’re on track to have another banner year and says safe and clean parks are crucial to Vermont summers.

“Vermont shines this time of year and that’s because of our climate and our natural environment,” he said. “We all go to the parks because they are beautiful, amazing natural resources and the nature in them, nature is just so vibrant right now.”

His challenge this year is to go to a new park.

“If you haven’t been to a state park, please go experience it you wont regret it,” said Mckeen. “We are welcoming and open to everybody our staff makes sure of that and that is part of growing community in the park. And then if you are a regular park visitor, you know what we offer, but my hope is that you will try something new this year because they are all so great and so special.”

Mckeen says keeping the parks around for the long-haul is a shared responsibly.

