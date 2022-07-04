Colburn picks up dad’s baton to conduct 40th Army National Guard Band

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A tradition continues this Fourth of July at Smugglers’ Notch. The 40th Army National Guard Band will play!

Michael Colburn recently returned to Vermont after serving with the president’s own Marine band and as director of bands at Butler University, and he will conduct Monday night.

It’s a special job for Colburn. His dad, Verne, was the conductor of the 40th Army National Guard Band, but he passed away last year.

“I grew up around this band, the members of the 40th are my surrogate musical aunts and uncles. To honor his legacy is really meaningful,” Colburn said.

Colburn will also lead the Me2/Orchestra in Burlington. It’s for people with mental health issues or substance use disorder which bills itself as a stigma-free zone.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full conversation with Michael Colburn.

