Community fun and food on the road in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State street in Montpelier was shut down Sunday to make room for a food festival centered around community food and fun. Hundreds gathered in front of the State House and walked up and down the streets of the capital to take in all the festivities and get some tasty treats. More than 30 food trucks and vendors line the road and organizers said they were happy to be able to see the community come together and celebrate this Fourth of July weekend.

“Its just so great to bring everyone together especially after the last two years we’ve had to cancel the event so to bring so many people together for the first time since 2019 is really gratifying and it’s just a beautiful day to come together as a community and have fun.” said Dan Groberg of Montpelier Alive.

The food truck festival built up excitement for Montpelier’s July 3rd parade which was held Sunday evening.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.