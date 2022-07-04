Advertisement

Derby man killed in crash on Route 58 in Barton

File Image
File Image(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say Eric Fillmore, 36, of Derby was killed when his 2003 Harley Davidson was struck by an oncoming truck.

Just before Noon Sunday, police were called to VT RT 58 in the Town of Barton. Police say when they arrived both vehicles were fully engulfed in fire.

The truck driven by Tanner Flynn, 32, of Irasburg was traveling West when he went around a curve and crossed the center line into the path of Fillmore’s motorcycle.

The Orleans Fire Department and Rescue Dept. responded.

Police are still investigating this crash but they believe Flynn was driving East on Route 58 when he crossed left of center around a right-hand corner and struck the oncoming motorcycle that was traveling West. The State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the scene and the road was closed for nearly four hours.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Conrad Labor for arson
Man arrested for arson in Barton home fire
File Image
Man found outside Burlington apartment with bullet wound to leg
WIlliston Fire Dept. responds to Home Depot for stove fire
Williston Fire respond to Home Depot for stove fire
(File)
Car fire shuts down part of I91
The Bank of Burlington has raised $33 million in start-up capital in record time and now it...
New Vermont-based bank has big ambitions

Latest News

Professional skater returns to Vermont for Mountain Dew skateboarding event
Lake Monsters sweep Westfield in weekend series
Food truck fun on State Street
Community fun and food on the road in Montpelier
Community fun and food on the road in Montpelier