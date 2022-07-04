Derby man killed in crash on Route 58 in Barton

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say Eric Fillmore, 36, of Derby was killed when his 2003 Harley Davidson was struck by an oncoming truck.

Just before Noon Sunday, police were called to VT RT 58 in the Town of Barton. Police say when they arrived both vehicles were fully engulfed in fire.

The truck driven by Tanner Flynn, 32, of Irasburg was traveling West when he went around a curve and crossed the center line into the path of Fillmore’s motorcycle.

The Orleans Fire Department and Rescue Dept. responded.

Police are still investigating this crash but they believe Flynn was driving East on Route 58 when he crossed left of center around a right-hand corner and struck the oncoming motorcycle that was traveling West. The State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the scene and the road was closed for nearly four hours.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.