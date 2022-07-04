Did you know? Fun 4th of July facts

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Happy 246th birthday, America! Here are some fun facts about the Fourth of July.

The Fourth of July marks this nation’s independence from Great Britain in 1776.

According to History.com, John Adams, one of the five men tasked with drafting the Declaration of Independence, believed the actual Independence Day was July 2 and he would boycott invitations if they celebrated on the fourth.

Fifty years later, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson died on July 4, 1826, according to History.com.

The site also says the tradition of lighting off fireworks for America’s birthday started on its one-year anniversary in Philadelphia. The celebration consisted of 13 rockets to signify the 13 free colonies.

A lot has changed since then; WalletHub estimated $2.4 billion was spent last year on fireworks alone.

History.com says the Fourth was first made an official state holiday by Massachusetts in 1781. It became a federal holiday in 1941.

This day is all about patriotism and the red, white and blue. WalletHub says 57% of Americans own an American flag.

Old Glory has seen many changes in 247 years, WalletHub says 27 to be exact, but the only changes were made as the country grew to add a new star for each new state.

The current flag was chosen in 1960 after Hawaii, the 50th state, was admitted to the union.

You may attend a parade this Fourth of July. WalletHub says the first parade started in 1785 in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Celebrations usually consist of backyard barbecues. WalletHub says Americans spend $7.7 billion on food for the Fourth and $1.4 billion on beer and wine.

You can’t have a BBQ without the fan-favorite hot dogs. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council say 150 million hot dogs are eaten on the Fourth.

The site says the Fourth of July is America’s biggest beer-drinking holiday and that 47.9 million people will travel more than 50 miles from their homes.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.