Fireworks injury prompts safety warning from Vermont police

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (AP) — Authorities in Vermont say a man was seriously injured Saturday while setting off fireworks.

The Vermont State Police say officers responded late Saturday night to a residence in the town of Westminster, located on the border with New Hampshire, after a man there sustained “significant” injuries to his hand. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident prompted the state police to issue a reminder that fireworks are illegal in Vermont without a permit.

“Vermont State Police will be out in full force this holiday weekend, ensuring people celebrating Independence Day follow the law,” the agency wrote in a release. “Vermont State Police recommend leaving the fireworks to the professionals and enjoying your holiday weekend safely and responsibly.”

