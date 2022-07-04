Hinesburg celebrates 4th of July with a hoedown

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - July Fourth celebrations in Hinesburg were a hoot! “A Hinesburg Hoedown” was the theme for the parade this year.

The parade began at about 11 a.m. on Buck Hill Road, went through the village and concluded 1.2 miles later at the town’s post office.

Area fire departments, scout troops and local organizations rode floats through town and plenty of candy got tossed, all with a down-home, country feel.

“Cows and horses,” said Colie Curler of Charlotte.

“And lots of floats,” added Alexis Pearce of Charlotte.

“I love the parade, I love the God bless America float, I love the unicorn horse, I love the patriotism,” said Melissa Bissonette of St. George.

The parade was part of a multiday celebration.

Fireworks were scheduled for dusk to conclude the patriotic festivities.

