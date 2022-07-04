Advertisement

Hinesburg celebrates 4th of July with a hoedown

"A Hinesburg Hoedown" was the theme for that town's Fourth of July parade this year.
"A Hinesburg Hoedown" was the theme for that town's Fourth of July parade this year.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - July Fourth celebrations in Hinesburg were a hoot! “A Hinesburg Hoedown” was the theme for the parade this year.

The parade began at about 11 a.m. on Buck Hill Road, went through the village and concluded 1.2 miles later at the town’s post office.

Area fire departments, scout troops and local organizations rode floats through town and plenty of candy got tossed, all with a down-home, country feel.

“Cows and horses,” said Colie Curler of Charlotte.

“And lots of floats,” added Alexis Pearce of Charlotte.

“I love the parade, I love the God bless America float, I love the unicorn horse, I love the patriotism,” said Melissa Bissonette of St. George.

The parade was part of a multiday celebration.

Fireworks were scheduled for dusk to conclude the patriotic festivities.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Man found outside Burlington apartment with bullet wound to leg
File Image
Motorcyclist killed in Barton crash
Leon Delima-File photo
Burlington man arrested following Saturday night gunfire incident
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do: Sunday, July 3
Fire at building on Hutchins St. Sunday.
Lamoille County affordable housing units damaged by fire

Latest News

Vermont's early childhood education system lacks coherence, leadership and vision-- that's...
Report: Vermont early education system lacks coherence, leadership, vision
State Auditor Doug Hoffer sued OneCare Vermont over access to its payroll data. - File photo
Vermont’s high court blocks auditor from accessing OneCare payroll data
Franklin County's Elizabeth Parker has always been artistically inclined, but clay sculpting is...
MiVT: Vermont Bronze Sculptures
lamoillecountyfire
Lamoille County affordable housing units damaged by fire