Lamoille County affordable housing units damaged by fire

Fire at building on Hutchins St. Sunday.
Fire at building on Hutchins St. Sunday.(Dave St. Pierre)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire damaged an affordable housing building in Morrisville before Noon Sunday.

The Morrisville, Hyde Park and Stowe fire departments responded and firefighters say there was heavy smoke and fire as they arrived. The smoke was coming from the corner of the first floor windows in the unoccupied structure on Hutchins Street. The Village Center building is still under construction and was unoccupied when the fire broke out. Firefighters say the cause is being investigated.

In a statement, the Lamoille Housing Partnership said quote:

“We are at a loss of words...This morning, we learned that a fire happened in our currently under construction affordable housing development, nobody in the immediate vicinity was harmed, and none of the neighboring buildings were impacted... None of the project workers were on site and were safely out of harm’s way. This is an overwhelming relief.”

Link to view the full statement : https://www.lamoillehousing.org/

