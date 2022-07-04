Motorcycle crashes on Vermont roads

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Two crashes involving motorcycles occurred over the weekend.

One happened Sunday afternoon in Warren at the intersection of Route 100 and Powderhound Rd.

Police say two bikers drove into the northbound lane to avoid a collision with a car turning left from the southbound lane.

Officers say the first motorcyclist ran into the second motorcyclist, who then went sliding into a car.

Both bikers were taken to the hospital. We don’t know the extent of their injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

The other one happened Saturday in Highgate.

Police say a driver was turning his pickup truck into a driveway off Brosseau Rd. and Luke St.

Police say an oncoming biker tried to avoid hitting the pickup truck but collided with it.

The biker had minor injuries.

Police did not report any charges in either crash.

