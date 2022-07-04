Advertisement

Orford, Fairlee mark Independence Day with ‘Celebrate America’ parade

"Celebrate America" was the theme for the Orford Fairlee Fourth of July Parade.
"Celebrate America" was the theme for the Orford Fairlee Fourth of July Parade.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - “Celebrate America” was the theme for the Orford Fairlee Fourth of July Parade.

Folks there kicked off celebrations Monday morning with floats, music and candy.

This year’s parade featured many local businesses, Fairlee Community Arts and even an Elvis car. The celebration continued with food trucks and music on the green.

Fireworks over Lake Morey will cap off the party Monday evening.

