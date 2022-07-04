Orford, Fairlee mark Independence Day with ‘Celebrate America’ parade

FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - “Celebrate America” was the theme for the Orford Fairlee Fourth of July Parade.

Folks there kicked off celebrations Monday morning with floats, music and candy.

This year’s parade featured many local businesses, Fairlee Community Arts and even an Elvis car. The celebration continued with food trucks and music on the green.

Fireworks over Lake Morey will cap off the party Monday evening.

